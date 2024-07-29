Quality & Reliability S.A.

QnR Group is a Greek technology group with more than 30 years of market presence, delivering custom software, system integration, AI, automation, data analytics, cloud and cybersecurity solutions for public and private sector organizations. As an IBM Partner, QnR supports digital transformation initiatives with technologies including IBM Business Automation Workflow, IBM RPA, IBM Maximo, IBM Cloud Paks, watsonx.ai and watsonx.data.

Address 12km Athens-Lamia National Road, Metamorfosi, Attikí 14452, Greece Telephone +30 210 8029409 Website http://www.qnr.com.gr Partner types

Independent Software Vendor (ISV)

System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider