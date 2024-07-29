ASSYSTEM ENGINEERING AND OPERATION SERVICES

Assystem is committed to accelerating the global energy transition and making safe, sustainable power accessible to all. With strong engineering and project‑management expertise enhanced by digital solutions, our teams support the development of low‑carbon electricity worldwide—nuclear, renewables, modernised grids and new uses like hydrogen. We act as dedicated partners in the fight against climate change and in building long‑term energy independence.

Address 9-11 Allée de l'Arche Tour Egée, Courbevoie, Hauts-de-Seine 92400, France Website https://www.assystem.com/en/ Partner types

Independent Software Vendor (ISV)

System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional