ASSYSTEM ENGINEERING AND OPERATION SERVICES

Assystem drives the global energy transition through engineering expertise, nuclear and renewable solutions, and a commitment to decarbonisation.
Company Overview

Assystem is committed to accelerating the global energy transition and making safe, sustainable power accessible to all. With strong engineering and project‑management expertise enhanced by digital solutions, our teams support the development of low‑carbon electricity worldwide—nuclear, renewables, modernised grids and new uses like hydrogen. We act as dedicated partners in the fight against climate change and in building long‑term energy independence.

Address

9-11 Allée de l'Arche Tour Egée, Courbevoie, Hauts-de-Seine 92400, France

Website

https://www.assystem.com/en/

  • Partner types
  • Independent Software Vendor (ISV)
  • System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional
Proficiencies
  • Covers the Maximo Application Suite
Information about the companies and solutions listed in this directory is provided by each company and is not validated by IBM unless otherwise noted.