GAMO a.s. is a trusted provider of cybersecurity, IT services, and digital transformation solutions with over 30 years of experience. The company supports public and private sector organizations in building secure and resilient digital environments. GAMO delivers cybersecurity consulting, risk management, cloud solutions, IT infrastructure, and managed services, helping clients ensure compliance, protect critical assets, and drive innovation.

Address Kyjevské námestie 6, Banská Bystrica, Banskobystrický kraj 97404, Slovakia Telephone +421 48 4372111 Website https://www.gamo.sk Partner types

Independent Software Vendor (ISV)

System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional

Managed Service Provider (MSP)

Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP)

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider