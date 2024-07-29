EMM, spol. s r.o.

EMM is 33 years of experience translated into reliable solutions. We owe our precision, emphasis on quality and skilled colleagues to the fact that we have been at the forefront of the technology market for three decades.



We bring innovative solutions to our customers, supported by quality and professional services. We are building a company to be the leader in the field of cybersecurity and security of production systems.

Address Sekurisova 16, Bratislava, Bratislavský kraj 84102, Slovakia Telephone +421 2 60254111 Website http://www.emm.sk Partner types

System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional

Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP)

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider