Aardwark s.r.o.

We are a leader in IT consulting with over 15 years of experience. Our passion lies in the innovations and efficiency with which we approach solutions for your business. Our team of experienced IT consulting specialists focuses on cloud technologies, BPM process automation, DevOps integration and advanced IT development.



We specialize in the design and creation of such an integration infrastructure to sustainably reduce costs and facilitate both the integration of existing business systems, as well as the introduction of new systems in place and operating. Our consultants are specialized in d

Address Karadžičova 8/A, Bratislava, Bratislavský kraj 821 08, Slovakia Telephone +421 917777862 Website http://www.aardwark.com Partner types

System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider