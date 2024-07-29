NEATER Srl

We use Maximo Application Suite MREF technology to provide companies with control and automation across all aspects of real estate management. Our consultants, project managers, architects, and developers, with twenty years of experience in integrated real estate management systems and unique domain expertise in the Italian landscape, offer innovative and customized solutions for every business need, from investment projects to maintenance, from space management to property and lease management, with specific customizations for the Italian market.

Address Via Vassalli Eandi 10, Torino, Torino 10138, Italy Website https://www.neater.it Partner types

System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional