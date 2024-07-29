Blue Polaris - Canada

We offer expertise in a wide range of IBM technologies, including watsonx, Decision Management, Business Automation Workflow, Robotic Process Automation, Hashi Terraform and Vault. Our leadership team has over 75 years of combined industry experience and successfully implements projects globally. Building long-term partnerships with our clients is our passion. Leveraging our decades of industry expertise, we are dedicated to building, servicing, and supporting our clients on their generative transformation journey.

Address 10060 Jasper Ave #2020, Edmonton, Alberta T5J 3R8, Canada Telephone +1-407-493-3363 Website http://www.bluepolaris.com Partner types

Independent Software Vendor (ISV)

Managed Service Provider (MSP)

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider