Blue Polaris - Peru

We offer expertise in a wide range of IBM technologies, including watsonx, Decision Management, Business Automation Workflow, Robotic Process Automation, Hashi Terraform and Vault. Our leadership team has over 75 years of combined industry experience and successfully implements projects globally. Building long-term partnerships with our clients is our passion. Leveraging our decades of industry expertise, we are dedicated to building, servicing, and supporting bespoke, end-to-end, outcome-driven solutions uniquely tailored to each client’s business needs and growth goals.

Address Calle Bolívar 472, Ofic 304, Lima, Lima 15074, Peru Telephone +1-407-493-3363 Website http://www.bluepolaris.com Partner types

Independent Software Vendor (ISV)

Managed Service Provider (MSP)

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider