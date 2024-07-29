Neontri sp. z o.o.

Neontri is a Poland-based software engineering company focused on banking, fintech and other regulated industries. We build and modernize web, mobile and backend systems, data platforms and integrations, and support cloud, DevOps and AI initiatives. Clients choose us for senior talent, predictable delivery, and a security-first approach suited to high-availability, audit-ready environments. We work in short cycles with clear governance and transparency on scope, risks and progress. Engagement models include dedicated pods, team extension, and end-to-end project delivery across Poland and CEE.

Address Puławska 2, Warsaw, Mazowieckie 02-566, Poland Website https://neontri.com Partner types

Independent Software Vendor (ISV)

System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider