Since 1996, A Better Solution, Inc. (ABS) has been a trusted IBM Business Partner specializing in DevOps and Software Configuration Management. We pair deep hands-on expertise across IBM Rational, ClearCase, ClearQuest, and Jazz-based tools with our own proprietary products — ClearTrigger, iDeployIt, and iApproveIt. Our IBM Certified Consultants deliver the training, support, and real-world experience it takes to keep enterprise DevOps environments running smoothly, and we continue extending that expertise into sustainability (IBM Envizi) and AI (watsonx).

Address 4303 Cedar Lake Cove, Conley, Georgia 30288, United States of America Telephone +1 770 2521500 Website http://www.abs-consulting.com Partner types

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider