Origo is a prominent IT company in Iceland, offering a wide range of technology solutions and services. Formed in 2018 through the merger of Nýherji, TM Software, and Applicon, Origo has a rich history dating back to 1949 when it was originally IBM Iceland12.



Origo provides services such as managed IT services, software development, ERP solutions, IT infrastructure, and hardware solutions. They cater to various sectors, including small, medium, and large enterprises, as well as consumers12. Their headquarters are located at Borgartún 37, Reykjavík2

Address Borgartún 37, REYKJAVIK, Reykjavíkurborg 105, Iceland Telephone +354 5161000 Website https://www.origo.is/ Partner types

Independent Software Vendor (ISV)

Managed Service Provider (MSP)

Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP)