BPD Zenith (Aust) Pty Ltd

BPD Zenith (AUST) PTY Limited is a subsidiary of BPD Global Group Limited. BPD Zenith is a Platinum Partner of IBM Maximo Asset Management solutions and has been selected as No.1 Maximo Business Partner of the Year (2015). Having worked with Maximo across a broad range of industries for over 30 years, BPD Zenith specializes in all aspects of Maximo software, including implementations, integration, upgrades, system administration, training and ongoing support. Our leading MaxiCloud platform brings together best of breed solutions to future proof your modern business.

Address Level 20, 31 Queen Street, Melbourne, Victoria 3000, Australia Telephone +61 410 524 641 Website http://www.bpdzenith.com Partner types

Independent Software Vendor (ISV)

System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional

Managed Service Provider (MSP)

Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP)

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider