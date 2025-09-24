Business operations

Why now is the perfect time to dive into cybersecurity

Author

Rav Ahuja

Global Program Director, Skills Network and Partnerships

IBM

From securing code and cloud deployments to shutting down phishing attacks and ransomware, cybersecurity is one of the most essential careers in tech today.

According to Coursera’s 2025 Job Skills Report, demand for skills like threat management, incident response and network security is surging, driven by a 71% year-over-year increase in cyberattacks and a staggering 5 million‑person shortage of qualified cybersecurity professionals. This is a career opportunity of tremendous scale and urgency.

With a role in cybersecurity, you can help defend the digital world and get paid well for it. Median salaries in the US are around USD 112,000 for both analysts and ethical hackers, and experienced professionals often earn well over USD 120,000 (Lightcast, Cybersecurity Analyst Job Postings, 2024).

What do cybersecurity professionals do?

Cybersecurity professionals are the front line of defense against cybercrime. They’re not just tech experts—they’re problem-solvers who think like hackers to anticipate threats and stop them before damage is done. Some in-demand cybersecurity roles include:

  • Cybersecurity Analysts monitor, detect, investigate and respond to security events. They help protect an organization’s digital assets by analyzing security data, managing vulnerabilities and recommending safeguards to reduce risk.
  • Cybersecurity Specialists go beyond analysis to implement and manage security solutions. They work with security frameworks, design defense strategies and often lead efforts to secure networks, systems, and data against evolving threats.
  • Ethical Hackers / Penetration Testers proactively test systems for weaknesses by simulating cyberattacks. They use open-source tools to uncover vulnerabilities, report findings and help organizations strengthen their defenses before real attackers can exploit them.

As global demand surges and millions of positions remain unfilled, cybersecurity continues to be a high-paying and future-proof career path.

Launch your career in cybersecurity with these 3 IBM programs

IBM has 3 exciting programs available on Coursera to help you with cybersecurity. Here are some recommendations:

Let’s explore these programs so you can learn more about how each one could help you prepare for a new or next career.

Get started in cybersecurity with the IBM Cybersecurity Analyst Professional Certificate

From managing database vulnerabilities to conducting forensics and incident response, the hands-on IBM Cybersecurity Analyst Professional Certificate covers all the essentials—no experience required. You’ll gain real-world experience with:

  • Spotting and assessing security weaknesses with penetration testing and threat analysis.
  • How systems stay secure and compliant using security frameworks and architecture.
  • Understanding the foundations of secure IT systems with OS and network security basics.
  • Using the same cybersecurity tools trusted by industry pros.
  • Boosting efficiency with GenAI-powered techniques tailored for cybersecurity analysts.

Enroll in the IBM Cybersecurity Analyst Professional Certificate today and launch your career as a cybersecurity analyst in as little as 4 months.

Achieve certification-backed cybersecurity knowledge with the IBM and ISC2 Cybersecurity Specialist Professional Certificate

The IBM and ISC2 Cybersecurity Specialist Professional Certificate is a fast, practical way to gain the job-ready skills employers are seeking. In less than 4 months, you can build a strong foundation in information security and launch your career as a Cybersecurity Specialist—no prior experience required. Here’s what you’ll learn:

  • Core cybersecurity skills to prepare for your first role—plus prep for the industry-recognized ISC2 Certified in Cybersecurity (CC) exam.
  • IT fundamentals, including infrastructure, operating systems, networks, applications, data and hardware.
  • Understanding common threats, including malware, breaches, phishing and social engineering—and how to prevent them.
  • Hands-on training with tools and techniques used by real-world cybersecurity specialists today.

Whether you’re switching careers or just starting out, this program equips you with in-demand, practical skills and credentials to stand out in the cybersecurity job market.

Enroll in the IBM and ISC2 Cybersecurity Specialist Professional Certificate today to take the first step toward a rewarding cybersecurity career.

Become a cyber defender with the IBM Ethical Hacking with Open Source Tools Professional Certificate

Gain hands-on experience with the real-world tools and techniques ethical hackers use to uncover and fix vulnerabilities. The intermediate-level IBM Ethical Hacking with Open Source Tools Professional Certificate is your fast track into the world of penetration testing and cybersecurity operations. Here’s what you’ll learn:

  • Build real-world skills with open-source tools like Kali Linux, Wireshark, Metasploit and OpenVAS
  • Practice ethical hacking techniques in safe, controlled environments.
  • Simulate cyberattacks to identify weaknesses and develop mitigation strategies.
  • Learn responsible disclosure practices to report vulnerabilities the right way.
  • Complete the program in just 1 month—ideal for tech professionals with foundational IT knowledge or prior cybersecurity experience,

Start your ethical hacking journey today with the IBM Ethical Hacking with Open Source Tools Professional Certificate and take the next step in your cybersecurity career.

Ready to build your future in cybersecurity?

Whether you’re just beginning your journey or looking to level up with advanced tools and industry-backed credentials, IBM has a program to match your goals. Each Professional Certificate is designed to equip you with practical skills, tools and confidence to step into one of today’s most in-demand tech careers.

Explore the program that fits your path—and start learning today on Coursera:

IBM Cybersecurity Analyst Professional Certificate

IBM and ISC2 Cybersecurity Specialist Professional Certificate

IBM Ethical Hacking with Open Source Tools Professional Certificate