Why now is the perfect time to dive into cybersecurity

According to Coursera’s 2025 Job Skills Report, demand for skills like threat management, incident response and network security is surging, driven by a 71% year-over-year increase in cyberattacks and a staggering 5 million‑person shortage of qualified cybersecurity professionals. This is a career opportunity of tremendous scale and urgency.

With a role in cybersecurity, you can help defend the digital world and get paid well for it. Median salaries in the US are around USD 112,000 for both analysts and ethical hackers, and experienced professionals often earn well over USD 120,000 (Lightcast, Cybersecurity Analyst Job Postings, 2024).