Why certification makes good business sense

Your buyers don’t pay for potential, they pay for results: fewer outages, faster delivery, tighter compliance and happier customers. Certified professionals get you there faster. Certification proves your team can execute under pressure, following standards your customers can trust and outcomes you can forecast.

In this training post, you’ll get hard numbers from IDC and Skillsoft to win budget, a quick map of which KPIs move first (and by how much), study resources your teams can use now—including live Certification Prep sessions running this September for some of IBM’s hottest new certifications—and a simple ROI calculator to show the impact if productivity jumps 5%, 10%, even 20%. If you’ve been waiting for the perfect time to push for certification, this is it.