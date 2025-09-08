Why certification makes good business sense

Your buyers don’t pay for potential, they pay for results: fewer outages, faster delivery, tighter compliance and happier customers. Certified professionals get you there faster. Certification proves your team can execute under pressure, following standards your customers can trust and outcomes you can forecast.
In this training post, you’ll get hard numbers from IDC and Skillsoft to win budget, a quick map of which KPIs move first (and by how much), study resources your teams can use now—including live Certification Prep sessions running this September for some of IBM’s hottest new certifications—and a simple ROI calculator to show the impact if productivity jumps 5%, 10%, even 20%. If you’ve been waiting for the perfect time to push for certification, this is it.
Certification isn’t about bragging rights; it’s about proof of performance. IDC reports that certified application developers are nearly 90% more productive than their non-certified peers. Certified employees complete projects more quickly, take less time to troubleshoot issues, and can add up to USD 30,000 in value per certified person (Skillsoft).
And here’s another compelling stat: Certified professionals ramp up faster in new roles and stay longer, reducing costly turnover and the scramble to replace critical skills (Skillsoft).
You don’t need another checkbox. You need measurable gains. Certified teams improve the metrics that matter most to you and other leaders in your organization.
Think about the impact if your KPIs tick up by just a few points across the board. That’s not theory; that’s the business case.
Let’s say four out of your 10-person IT team are certified. If just 2 hours a week are saved per certified employee, that’s 416 hours per year, or 5% of their full-time hours. Even at an average salary of USD 50 per hour, that’s more than USD 20K back to the business.
More importantly, your team is more productive at a time when many feel overtaxed and overwhelmed. What could this look like for your team and your business? How about 4 hours a week per certified employee? That’s a 10% increase in productivity, which is 832 hours or USD 42,600 back into the coffers.
You can imagine how many hours and how much budget you could add back to the business with no new hires, but just by certifying the 10-person team you already have.
If you, too, are convinced that certifications are the way forward, here are the resources to get you and your team certified:
The question, “Can we afford to certify?” becomes: Can we afford not to?
Sign up for IBM TechXchange 2025 today and get one free assessment exam and free IBM certification exam testing in the Certification Testing Zone.