webMethods education is now available on IBM Training

Author Gayle Batty Automation Learning Portfolio Manager

We are pleased to announce that following the acquisition of Software AG webMethods products into IBM, we have made all webMethods learning content available via IBM Learning. Here are a few commonly asked questions about the migration:

What is changing?

While the basic level training will remain free of charge, intermediate level training is now fee based. These courses can either be instructor-led delivery or as a self-paced collection via the IBM Learning Subscriptions.

Why are we moving to a fee-based offering?

We are continually investing in enhancing our education services and providing you with the best content and including hands-on labs.

What is an IBM Learning Subscription? Why consider one?

Continuous learning is key to staying ahead in a world where technology evolves at lightning speed. To keep pace with change, IBM has Individual and Enterprise Learning Subscriptions. Individuals and business clients who subscribe can learn deep product and technical knowledge: 12 months access to the entire IBM self-paced learning catalog

Individual Learning Subscription includes access to the IBM role-based content on Coursera, at no extra cost.

More courses mean more learning opportunities for everyone

As you strive to learn more about IBM’s products, you will have learning content on hand to dive into, particularly on relevant Integration topics such as IBM MQ, App Connect Enterprise, API Connect, and much more.

Where can I learn more about IBM Learning Subscriptions?

You can learn more here about IBM Learning Subscriptions and how to purchase.

I already have a Software AG badge, what happens now?

Your Software AG badge was updated with a new emblem and name to align with IBM naming standards during January 2025.

How does this affect the badge names?

The mapping of badge names from Software AG to IBM is listed below:

Software AG Certified webMethods API Management Associate is now IBM webMethods API Management (Foundation). Software AG Certified API Management Professional is now IBM webMethods API Management (Intermediate). Software AG Certified webMethods Integration Associate is now IBM webMethods Integration (Foundation). Software AG Certified webMethods Integration Professional is now IBM webMethods Integration (Intermediate). Software AG Certified webMethods.io Integration Associate is now IBM webMethods Integration SaaS (Foundation). Software AG Certified webMethods.io Integration Professional is now IBM webMethods Integration SaaS (Intermediate). Software AG Certified webMethods.io B2B Associate is now IBM webMethods B2B SaaS (Foundation). Software AG Certified ApplinX Associate is now IBM ApplinX (Foundation).