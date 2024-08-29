Update! Our most popular Professional Certificate programs now have Career Guide and Generative AI courses!

All of the Professional Certificate programs IBM offers on Coursera are designed to get you from zero to job-ready quickly. And to do that, not only do you need outstanding technical skills and hands-on experience, but you also need to know how to write a winning resume and leverage the potential of generative AI.
With these Professional Certificates, you get ALL that. As you work through the program, you build the essential technical skills you need and get plenty of practice applying your new skills in hands-on labs and projects. Then, in the final course, you get the critical career guidance, resume tips, and interview training you need to stand out to a prospective employer.
The enhanced Professional Certificates are:
In today’s rapidly evolving and highly competitive tech landscape, standing out is critical to standing out in your role. IBM has introduced two new career-enhancing courses to the programs that will help you stand out to employers.
This course prepares you for success in the competitive job market with its intuitive and easy-to-apply content.
Key highlights include:
In essence, this course equips you with the tools and knowledge you need to excel, ensuring you shine in job applications and can confidently navigate interviews.
This course explores how generative AI can revolutionize the processes you use in your job. You will be able to apply AI techniques as well as understand the ethical considerations surrounding generative AI.
With generative AI swiftly transforming the business world, it is now more critical than ever that you build AI skills to stay competitive. This course equips you with the knowledge and hands-on experience you need to leverage AI-powered tools effectively in your job role.
If any of these Professional Certificates interest you, you can easily learn more by visiting the programs from the links below.
