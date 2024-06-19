Unleash your AI potential — and boost your career

You’ve seen the stories. The rapidly evolving AI environment is changing the technology and business status quo. But winning organizations know the ongoing challenge will not be more than keeping up. It will be about staying ahead.

And for professionals like you, that means career opportunities.

Already, CEOs are eager to hire for generative AI-related roles that didn’t exist even last year. Not only that, but CEOs also report that to get up to speed quickly, 35% of their current workforce will require retraining and reskilling over the next three years–up from just 6% in 2021, according to the IBM’s Institute of Business Value.

So now is the time to advance your career, in both AI and the data science that underpins it.