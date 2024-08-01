Unleash the power of learning with IBM

If you are involved in technology, you know the value of continuing your education. You either keep up with this ever-evolving industry or you risk falling behind.
That is why I am so enthusiastic about IBM Learning Subscriptions, which provide learners and businesses with an efficient and effective way to move their understanding of IBM technology forward.
These subscriptions were designed to provide a choice:
Organizations can choose from a wide range of subjects including Automation, Data and Al, Infrastructure and Cloud, Security, and Sustainability, with courses added and updated continuously.
Plus, courses are self-paced – giving learners anytime, anywhere access to content and labs.
Training is a key element of IBM’s DNA. I hope you will take the opportunity to put this training to work for you and your business.
See how far you can go when you train with IBM.
For additional information on how you can get started with IBM Learning Subscriptions, visit https://ibm.com/training/subscriptions.