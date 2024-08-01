Unleash the power of learning with IBM

If you are involved in technology, you know the value of continuing your education. You either keep up with this ever-evolving industry or you risk falling behind.

That is why I am so enthusiastic about IBM Learning Subscriptions, which provide learners and businesses with an efficient and effective way to move their understanding of IBM technology forward.

These subscriptions were designed to provide a choice:

IBM Enterprise Learning Subscriptions allow organizations to select 30 courses from a catalog of more than 200 offerings. These subscriptions offer the flexibility to train many users on a specific IBM product or train a smaller group of users on multiple IBM products. IBM Individual Learning Subscriptions allow one learner unlimited access to our digital course catalog, over a 12-month period. Businesses can also use the individual subscription to train multiple employees across the full range of IBM products by purchasing multiple individual subscriptions.

Organizations can choose from a wide range of subjects including Automation, Data and Al, Infrastructure and Cloud, Security, and Sustainability, with courses added and updated continuously.

Plus, courses are self-paced – giving learners anytime, anywhere access to content and labs.

Training is a key element of IBM’s DNA. I hope you will take the opportunity to put this training to work for you and your business.

See how far you can go when you train with IBM.

For additional information on how you can get started with IBM Learning Subscriptions, visit https://ibm.com/training/subscriptions.