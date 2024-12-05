Training for the Future IBM Z System Operator

IT infrastructure

05 December 2024

Author

James Collier

Infrastructure Learning Portfolio Manager

Mainframe computers are the powerhouse behind many enterprise operations, processing huge amounts of data with reliability and security that modern-day businesses demand. IBM Z systems represent the apex of this technology, and for those aspiring to understand and master these complex systems, IBM offers a comprehensive learning path—transforming beginners into skilled operators.

The IBM Z System Operator learning path is a curated educational course designed to equip future system operators with the skills and knowledge they need to excel in their roles.

Foundational Knowledge and Practical Skills

This learning path introduces learners to the core aspects of enterprise IT and how IBM Z is integral to secure and efficient transaction processing. Aspiring operators can become acquainted with z/OS and critical components for system operation.

Each course in this learning path is designed to build your expertise from the ground up, ensuring that you are well-prepared to tackle the demands of operating IBM Z systems.

Getting started with z/OS on IBM Z

This introductory course lays the foundation for your learning path, providing a broad overview of IBM Z’s capabilities and the critical role it plays in the world of enterprise computing. You’ll learn the basics of the z/OS operating system, which is central to the functioning of IBM Z, setting the stage for more in-depth exploration in subsequent courses.

IBM Z Fundamentals (Instructor-Led)

Participants wanting a condensed, immersive experience can opt for the IBM Z Bootcamp. This course provides a hands-on, intensive look at the key skills and knowledge needed to operate IBM Z systems effectively. It’s ideal for quickly ramping up your capabilities in a structured environment.

IBM Z Fundamentals (Self-Paced)

For those who prefer the flexibility of self-paced learning, this course provides an in-depth look at the fundamental principles and architecture of IBM Z. Covering hardware and software aspects, it ensures learners have a comprehensive understanding of system components and their interaction.

System Operators

This intermediate course is designed for those aiming to specialize in system operation. Covering topics such as system customization, problem determination, and recovery, it prepares you to tackle complex operational issues, ensuring system reliability and efficiency.

Why Choose the IBM Z System Operator Learning Path?

IBM has created a curated IBM Z System Operator learning path to help develop the necessary skills to improve understanding and expertise with IBM Z. Let’s look at some of the key benefits that these training options provide. Here a some of the benefits of the IBM Z System Operator learning path:
 
  • Flexibility in Learning: This deep dive into IBM Z promises a blend of theoretical insights and hands-on experience through a mix of self-paced and instructor-led courses, allowing learners to select the delivery format that best suits their individual situation.
  • Career Progression: Completing the learning path not only imparts knowledge but also leads to the potential for achieving digital badges such as the “z/OS Mainframe Practitioner” badge. These badges are evidence of the skills gained and can be shared on social and professional networks to enhance one’s career profile.
  • Real-World Experience: Hands-on labs working on a live IBM Z server are a cornerstone of this training. This practical experience is invaluable as it simulates real-world scenarios that system operators will face, preparing them for a variety of roles including mainframe application developer, system programmer, system administrator, or a database administrator (DBA) practitioner.
  • Comprehensive Curriculum: With a total of 9 course options available in this learning path, learners can start from the basics and advance to more specialized topics following the curated step-by-step approach allowing learners to develop a thorough understanding the role of an IBM Z System Operator.

The IBM Z System Operator learning path is a gateway to launch a career in the operations of one of the most sophisticated and reliable computing systems in the industry. Whether for career advancement, skill enhancement, or simply a desire to understand the backbone of large-scale computing operations, this training is a priceless investment in one’s professional development. With the flexibility to learn at your own pace and the surety of hands-on experience, IBM’s training equips tomorrow’s system operators with the proficiency to keep the digital world running smoothly.

For those ready to embark on this exciting career path, the power of IBM Z awaits. Explore the full array of courses and take the first step towards becoming a master in system operations by visiting IBM Z System Operator learning path.

What’s Next

Ready to advance your career to the next level? Here are some ready to go learning plans to keep you moving forward on the IBM Z platform:

Take control of your future with curated learning plans designed to position you with the knowledge you need to advance.