Get skilled in Artificial Intelligence and Cybersecurity in under 10 hours

In 2021, IBM pledged to skill 30 million people worldwide by 2030, and through its SkillsBuild offering, learners can take free courses online in topics like cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, data analysis, and more.

“We are focused on reaching people who have traditionally been left out of the tech sector: women, veterans, refugees, neurodivergent people, underrepresented minorities, and economically disadvantaged people,” Lydia Logan, IBM global vice president for education and workforce development, tells Fortune.

Many of the foundational courses can be completed in less than 10 hours, which makes for a good starting point for learners who may be considering a career switch. This could mean a leg up for candidates looking to break into the tech industry—and cybersecurity in particular, where there’s more than 700,000 open positions in the U.S. These foundation courses provide a high-level overview of the topic, as well as information about the skills needed to succeed. In these courses, learners also have the opportunity to do real-world projects with IBM partners upon completion of a course. And the following courses can be useful for people who are looking to learn a new skill or to potentially make a career switch:

Cybersecurity Fundamentals – teaches learners cybersecurity concepts, objectives, and practices and even includes information about the cyber job market. The course focuses on cyber-attacks, cryptography, and security strategies and includes case studies. It takes six hours to complete. Artificial Intelligence Fundamentals – focuses on AI concepts including natural language processing, computer vision, machine learning, deep learning, chatbots, and neural networks. Participants will also learn about the importance of ethical AI and its applications. The course takes about nine hours to complete. Data Fundamentals – This seven-hour course focuses on data analytics, data science, programming languages, and the data ecosystem. Learners even get a chance to see how to clean, refine, and visualize data in IBM Watson Studio, which helps data scientists, developers, and analysts build, run, and manage AI models, according to IBM. Information Technology Fundamentals – focuses on IT basics, including troubleshooting and tools that IT professionals use. Learners also focus on computer basics, networking, hardware, software, and computer security. Participants practice helping a customer use a simulated remote connection tool.

The digital credentials earned by taking these courses help an individual with no work experience to add value their resume. The recognition not only verifies skills acquired, but also signals potential employers the learning agility of the individual and the growth-mindset needed to be successful at any technology company.