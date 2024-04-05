Take your career to the next level by learning Generative AI from IBM on Coursera

Get ahead of the curve by learning how to use the latest generative AI to its fullest potential, opening a gateway to a future where AI is a powerful ally in your personal and professional endeavors.

The Generative AI Fundamentals Specialization offered by IBM on Coursera is a five-course program designed for beginners, providing a thorough understanding of the fundamental concepts, models, tools, and applications that make up this revolutionary field. You will dive into the core of generative AI, exploring foundational models like ChatGPT, DALL-E, and IBM Granite.

Participants will also learn how to craft powerful prompts that yield desired outcomes using generative AI tools. The art of prompt engineering is a gateway to unlocking the true potential of AI models, and this program equips you with the skills to master it.

The Generative AI Fundamentals Specialization is for everyone, irrespective of technical background or AI knowledge. It’s designed to benefit professionals from all walks of life, opening the doors to the world of generative AI for anyone interested in its potential.

The Generative AI for Executives and Business Leaders course from IBM is designed to equip you with the insights needed to navigate the complexities of AI in today’s business environment. Developed by IBM AI Academy in collaboration with industry thought leaders, this 3-hour course demystifies generative AI, demonstrating how it can drive business value and why AI trust and transparency are essential. Through practical examples, you’ll learn how to leverage AI in areas like customer service and application modernization. Empower your business strategy with cutting-edge AI knowledge—enroll today and turn generative AI into your competitive advantage.

If you already have experience with generative AI and are interested in how to best apply it to your job, one of IBM’s role-based Specializations may meet your needs: