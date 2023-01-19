Sterling B2B Integrator and Sterling File Gateway courses

Introduction course for both Maximo Application Suite and Sterling solutions to containers and Red Hat OpenShift Container platform deployments. This course is available at no cost.

The course discusses what makes containers a go-to for addressing deployment problems and how containerization adds value to businesses through its features, compared to a traditional virtual machine, in a cloud environment.

Click here to enroll in the course. Deeper-dive course coming soon. Watch for announcements for that course as well.