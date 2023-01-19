Sterling B2B Integrator and Sterling File Gateway courses

Introduction course for both Maximo Application Suite and Sterling solutions to containers and Red Hat OpenShift Container platform deployments. This course is available at no cost.
The course discusses what makes containers a go-to for addressing deployment problems and how containerization adds value to businesses through its features, compared to a traditional virtual machine, in a cloud environment.
Click here to enroll in the course. Deeper-dive course coming soon. Watch for announcements for that course as well.
This course teaches students techniques, tools, and recommended practices that can be used to run a business process, create a business process using the Graphical Process Modeler, explain how to create a service configuration, explain how to track an executable business process, and discuss the basics of Sterling B2B Integrator through a combination of lecture and hands-on labs.
Click here to access the instructor-led course information and find information on when the course will be offered. You will earn a badge for attending the instructor-led version of the course.
This course introduces the student to the Sterling File Gateway functionality and provides the specific technical skills needed to deploy and support it. The course provides an overview of the features and provides hands-on exercises for creating routing templates, transforming file names, searching for files within a route, and reporting on file transfers.
Click here to access the instructor-led course information and find information on when the course will be offered. You will earn a badge for attending the instructor-led version of the course.