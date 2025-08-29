Start a career in AI: Explore AI programs from IBM on Coursera

Whether this is your first foray into AI or you’ve been at it for years, IBM has a career path for you. Explore our 3 foundational programs and 5 programs for experienced users below, all of which are on Coursera.
The demand for AI and machine learning specialists has grown over 75% in four years. While that’s an explosive rate, it's no surprise when you consider that, according to Grand View Research, the global AI market is projected to reach USD 1.8 trillion by 2030. If you're considering if a career in AI is for you, now is the time to get jump on board.
Whether you're just getting started in AI or looking to specialize in the hottest areas like generative AI and Large Language Models, IBM has training for you. With a growing lineup of programs on Coursera, individuals at every stage—from the curious beginner to the seasoned pro—can gain the skills they need to achieve their goals in the AI field.
These aren’t just training programs; they’re career launchpads. IBM programs are designed to get you hired, with job-ready skills, hands-on projects and expert-backed interview support to help you turn learning into real opportunity.
In this guide, we’ll help you navigate the IBM AI program ecosystem and find the perfect place to start. Let’s dive into the key programs and what they’re all about.
Our AI programs targeted at beginners or those at the start of their career can also benefit anyone looking to upskill in these areas.
This program is for future coders who want to build and deploy AI models in real-world environments. You’ll learn about model APIs, integrating AI into applications, and production-ready deployment workflows. This program will provide the skills necessary to kickstart your AI developer career.
Best for: There is no prior AI or programming knowledge required for this program. You can have either a technical or non-technical background. You just need to have the desire to gain hands-on experience with creating AI-powered software.
If you’re fascinated by tools like ChatGPT or DALL·E, this new program is a must. It introduces the core principles of GenAI, from transformer models to ethical considerations. You'll get hands-on with GenAI tools and workflows. This program will prepare you for the dynamic role as a Generative AI Engineer.
Best for: Anyone curious about the cutting edge of AI, with working knowledge of Python and Jupyter Notebooks. (Don't have these skills? Try taking the Python for Data Science, AI, & Development course.)
Not every AI leader writes code. This program equips you with the strategic and ethical frameworks to lead AI projects, manage cross-functional teams, and drive business value with responsible AI. This program will prepare you to leave development of the AI products of the future as an AI product manager.
Best for: Product managers, consultants, and business leaders guiding AI initiatives, although no prior experience is necessary to get started.
The following programs are designed to enhance or expand your career. These programs have more prerequisites.
Unlock the power of next-gen AI with this all new, advanced-level program that will teach you how to build Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG), multimodal, and agentic AI applications. You'll gain hands-on experience building intelligent applications that use large language models, retrieve real-time data, understand multiple types of input (like text and images), and act autonomously.
This program goes beyond the basics—ideal for those ready to deepen their skills and create production-ready AI solutions.
Best for: This certificate program is ideal for professionals aiming to advance their careers by mastering generative AI and intelligent agent design for real-world applications. Prior experience with Python and fundamentals of web development and GenAI is recommended.
If you're new to AI and want to understand how machines learn from data, this program is a fantastic entry point. You'll cover supervised and unsupervised learning, classification models and more—all grounded in practical, real-world applications.
This program prepares you for machine learning roles such as machine learning engineer, machine learning cloud architect, NLP scientist, and data engineer, with growth into management possible as well.
Best for: Aspiring data scientists, analysts or engineers building foundational machine learning knowledge. Ideally, you have some background in math, statistics and computer programming, as most demonstrations, labs, and projects use Python programming language and concepts like matrix factorization, convergence or stochastic gradient descent.
Ready to dive into neural networks? This program takes you hands-on with today’s most widely used deep learning frameworks. You’ll learn to build and train models from scratch—great for building confidence and skill with deep learning tools.
This program prepares you to be a deep learning engineer who can design and train neural network models to analyze large datasets and recognize patterns in images, audio, or text.
Best for: Developers, researchers, or learners with some knowledge of machine learning and neural network fundamentals, and a working knowledge of Python, looking to take their deep learning skills to the next level.
Go beyond building models—learn how to design, implement, and scale AI systems. This program dives into the full AI development lifecycle, covering advanced machine learning, deep learning, and operationalization.
This program will prepare you to be an AI Engineer who develops AI systems like recommendation engines, chatbots, and autonomous systems.
Best for: Engineers looking to build scalable, end-to-end AI solutions who have working knowledge of Python and Jupyter Notebooks. (Don't have these skills? Try taking the Python for Data Science course.)
This specialization takes things a step further with a deep focus on Large Language Models (LLMs). You’ll explore training techniques, fine-tuning, prompt engineering, and deploying LLM-powered apps.
This program will prepare you for an AI role specialized on LLMs.
Best for: Technical learners who want to specialize in natural language and LLMs. Basic knowledge of Python is required and knowledge of PyTorch, machine learning, and neural networks is helpful but not mandatory.
Whether you're coding, leading or just exploring, there’s a program built for you. Dive in and see where AI can take you.