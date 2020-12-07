Skills Transformation For The 2021 Workplace

2020 has been a year like no other. It’s the year that a pandemic brought the entire world to a complete stand-still at the same time. We may not yet know how the number of deaths caused by the coronavirus will stack up to previous disasters, how the economic fallout will compare to previous recessions, or what the last political impact will be. But one milestone is becoming clearer: COVID-19 is likely to be remembered as the first truly global event in human history.

As the entire world went into lockdown mode and businesses and schools were forced to go remote, everyone had to pivot. The way we worked, learned, shopped, socialized, and entertained changed – maybe forever. Now, as the hope of multiple vaccines looms large and the world is slowly but surely looking to transition to a new normal, it’s time to reflect on the past for lessons learned and plan for the future accordingly.