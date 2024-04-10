Skills first – put your plan into action

Chances are that you—along with many other professionals—will see your required core skills change in the next few years. That’s because technology is evolving faster than employers can update their training programs, notes the World Economic Forum.

As a result, skills in cognitive and analytical thinking, along with curiosity and lifelong learning, will be necessary for your success. “Technology literacy,” says the Forum, “is the third-fastest growing core skill, with AI and big data topping the list in that field.”

So regardless of the industry you are in, there is huge value in continuing your training and education. Not only does training help organizations run better, but employees also see continuous self-improvement as the cornerstone to career success…and happiness. Upskilling, as noted by Jani Byrne Saliga of the IBM Center for Cloud Training, is vital to employees, employers, and the success of the businesses.

And IBM can help.