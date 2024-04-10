Skills first – put your plan into action

10 April 2024

Natalie Brooks

Strategy & GTM Leader, IBM Center for Cloud Training

Chances are that you—along with many other professionals—will see your required core skills change in the next few years. That’s because technology is evolving faster than employers can update their training programs, notes the World Economic Forum.

As a result, skills in cognitive and analytical thinking, along with curiosity and lifelong learning, will be necessary for your success. “Technology literacy,” says the Forum, “is the third-fastest growing core skill, with AI and big data topping the list in that field.”

So regardless of the industry you are in, there is huge value in continuing your training and education. Not only does training help organizations run better, but employees also see continuous self-improvement as the cornerstone to career success…and happiness. Upskilling, as noted by Jani Byrne Saliga of the IBM Center for Cloud Training, is vital to employees, employers, and the success of the businesses.

And IBM can help.

Stay ahead of the curve with training

IBM Cloud Training was created with the specific goal of helping you upskill your technology skills – whether keeping them fresh or building new ones.

Hybrid cloud is critical to adopting generative AI and helping enterprises achieve their sustainability objectives.

Here are some of the current programs that IBM Cloud Training offers to help you stay ahead of the change curve:

Update your Cloud skills for Financial Services now

New for 2024! The IBM Cloud for Financial Services specialty certification prepares you to understand the challenges of regulated workloads in hybrid cloud environments. Learn to identify the approach, components, and framework within IBM Cloud Financial Services.

Learn more and start the learning path today.

New study resources! Study together and prepare for your IBM Cloud for Financial Services specialty certification.

  • IBM Cloud for Financial Services Certify in a Flash, one-hour live webinar
    Thursday, May 9, 11 AM – Noon ET
    Join us for a lively series of questions and answers – all part of the final prep for your certification exam. A replay will be available shortly after the live session concludes. Sign up here.

Stay current on technology trends and offerings

In addition to upskilling with Financial Services, explore our other recent developments.

  • New! IBM Cloud DevSecOps curriculum refresh. Stay ahead of the curve. Gain the skills and knowledge to become certified. Explore the latest training.
  • IBM Cloud Advanced Architect v2 has arrived. Gain the skills and knowledge required to begin a career as an IBM Cloud Advanced Architect. Validate your capabilities in an interactive curriculum that prepares you for IBM Cloud certification. Start the learning path.

Leverage our resources for certification prep

Replays available! Flash Jam – Certify in a Flash

Your one-hour final prep for certification is here. Our Flash Jam study sessions are designed to equip you with the tips and tools to prepare to become IBM certified – in a flash! Check what you know through a rapid series of practice questions and answers in these webinars.

Get a double dose of inspiration

See how one professional took her super learning skills to a new level. Celebrate all the accomplishments of Adriana who earned all 14 Cloud role-based and specialty certifications.

Certify for Success! Discover why and how Kleber in Brazil earned all 14 Cloud certifications.

Expansion of Cloud Certification Plus. We now offer additional industry-standard stacked credentials that help you build a portfolio showcasing your depth and breadth of competencies. Show what you know – without an extra exam. View all Certification Plus combinations.

Refresh of another popular combination. Receive your Advocate Plus credential when you certify as an IBM Cloud Advocate and IBM Cloud Technical Advocate. Learn more.

