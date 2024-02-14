Check out a new course and badge for IBM Cloud Pak for AIOps

Announcing an exciting addition to IBM Cloud Pak for AIOps educational offerings – Installing IBM Cloud Pak for AIOps v4.3 (TN405G/ ZN405G). Through this foundational course, you will learn about how IBM Cloud Pak for AIOps platform delivers visibility into performance data and dependencies across environments. This course provides instructions on how to do an air-gapped installation of IBM Cloud Pak for AIOps v4.3.

Click here to access the self-paced modality of this course with labs. You can earn the IBM Cloud Pak for AIOps v4.3 Installation Specialist badge upon completion of this course and passing the quiz.

Click here to access the instructor-led modality of this course with labs. You will earn a course badge for attending the class.

For a complete listing of IBM Cloud Pak for AIOps educational offerings, refer to this learning collection.