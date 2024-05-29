New course: Administering and Configuring IBM Cloud Pak for AIOps v4

IBM Cloud Pak for AIOps deploys advanced, explainable AI across the IT Operations (ITOps) toolchain so that users can confidently assess, diagnose, and resolve incidents across mission-critical workloads. Administering and Configuring IBM Cloud Pak for AIOps v4 (TN406G) is an intermediate-level, instructor-led course, designed to teach you how to perform important post-installation administration and configuration tasks for the IBM Cloud Pak for AIOps platform, such as user management, troubleshooting, importing topology, self-monitoring, and creating runbooks to automate solutions to IT problems. Learners can earn a course badge after attending this course.

