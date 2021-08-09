IBM is pleased to announce the release of a new certification –IBM Certified Developer – Robotic Process Automation v20.12.x.
The IBM Certified Developer for IBM Robotic Process Automation v20.12.x is an intermediate-level certification for an experienced developer who has extensive knowledge of and experience with IBM Robotic Process Automation v20.12.x as a service. This developer should be able to develop bot scripts, understand the various Robotic Process Automation components, complete basic administration, and understand the use and application of commands. Additionally, the successful candidate is able to develop, test, and deploy applications.
To attain the IBM Certified Developer – Robotic Process Automation v20.12.x, candidates must pass C1000-123, IBM Robotic Process Automation v20.12.x Developer
This exam consists of the following sections:
