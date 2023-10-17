Meeting you where you are (and where you want to be!): IBM Center for Cloud Training

Dynamic workplaces. Digital disruption.
Whether you’re gaining new skills or earning credentials, training is always a good investment in your future.
At the IBM Center for Cloud Training, our promise has always been to meet you where you are and where you want to be. Whether you are at the start of your cloud journey – or taking your skills to the next level – you can find current (and consistently refreshed) IBM Cloud content to elevate your skills and expertise. You can connect with our global community of subject matter experts, mentors, and peers to accelerate your learning and career. Meet with experts like Anderson Luis de Paula Silva, Senior Client Engineering Solution Architect and Champion Certified Cloud Learner, who recently presented IBM Cloud Technical Advocate certification to a university class in Brazil. (Thanks, Anderson!)
This month, we feature five more ways to connect, learn, and thrive.
Research on IT certifications shows that certified professionals have more opportunities in terms of job progression, salary increases, and promotions, as well as greater confidence in their on-the-job capabilities.
Confused about where to begin your IBM Cloud training? Get on track with the IBM Center for Cloud Training’s updated Cloud Compass assessment tool. We help you navigate more than a dozen certification programs by matching your experience with IBM Cloud training.
If you have earned the latest versions of the IBM Cloud Advocate and IBM Cloud Technical Advocate certifications, congratulations! You’ve automatically earned the new Advocate Plus certification. It’s part of our growing program of stacked credentials, in which learners automatically gain a third certification when they earn two defined sets of cloud certifications.
Not yet certified as an IBM Cloud Advocate or as an IBM Cloud Technical Advocate? Or have you certified as an Advocate but not yet a Technical Advocate? Now is a great time to register for certifications and earn that additional third credential without an additional exam.
Certify now to close the cloud skills gap, help build cloud services to run in complex environments, be seen as the expert, and differentiate yourself from your competitors.
Watch for more IBM Cloud stacked credentials to be announced in 2023 and 2024.
The IBM Cloud for Financial Services certification provides a deep dive into migrating workloads to the IBM Financial Services Cloud. And now, the certification has been updated to include Japanese among the languages available for the exam portion of the certification. It is part of our ongoing commitment to expand access to exam content to an increasing number of learners around the world.
Thank you for including us in your cloud career and making us a part of your learning journey. Your learning and certification success – and your feedback along the way – inspire us to excel and continuously improve our program.
As a result of your active engagement with us, the IBM Center for Cloud Training has earned its 8th industry award in three years. For the second year in a row, Chief Learning Officer magazine has honored the IBM Center for Cloud Training with the LearningElite award, recognizing excellence in learning.
At the center of every award story? You, the talented, global community of learners. We celebrate this latest success with you. You inspire us every day. Thank you.
Gain new cloud certifications and level up your technical skills
Join the journey, earn your IBM Cloud Technical Certification for free this September
IBM Center for Cloud Training: Faster Path to Certification Plus Savings on Exams
Join the IBM Center for Cloud Training for a Summer of Certification
As the IBM Cloud grows, the IBM Center for Cloud Training flourishes as well
Spring forward – with IBM Cloud certifications from ICCT!