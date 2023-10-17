Meeting you where you are (and where you want to be!): IBM Center for Cloud Training

At the IBM Center for Cloud Training, our promise has always been to meet you where you are and where you want to be. Whether you are at the start of your cloud journey – or taking your skills to the next level – you can find current (and consistently refreshed) IBM Cloud content to elevate your skills and expertise. You can connect with our global community of subject matter experts, mentors, and peers to accelerate your learning and career. Meet with experts like Anderson Luis de Paula Silva, Senior Client Engineering Solution Architect and Champion Certified Cloud Learner, who recently presented IBM Cloud Technical Advocate certification to a university class in Brazil. (Thanks, Anderson!)

This month, we feature five more ways to connect, learn, and thrive.