Learning about IBM technology is better than ever with our new Coursera collaboration

When it comes to keeping pace with advancing technologies, more learning is always better. That’s why IBM has joined forces with Coursera to help grow your skills using IBM products, while also boosting your career. The IBM courses and certificates on Coursera complement the courses IBM already offers to individual subscribers. Through this partnership, you will learn from industry experts as you gain practical skills.

When you use your IBM Individual Learning Subscription to access all IBM courses and certificates on Coursera, you will find more options to dive deeper into the most in-demand technologies, all at no additional cost.

You can also choose from a wide range of specializations and professional certificates, such as IBM AI Engineering, IBM Cybersecurity Analyst, and more.

IBM Courses and certificates on Coursera are available to all new and renewing IBM Individual Learning Subscriptions purchased starting September 6, 2024.

So, when you’re ready to get ahead, check out what’s available from IBM and Coursera. You can learn more here.