Learn How to Streamline Your HR Processes with Gen AI in Less than 1 Month!

Artificial Intelligence

24 July 2024

Author

Rav Ahuja

Global Program Director, Skills Network and Partnerships

Get ready to transform your recruitment and onboarding through automation with gen AI! Prepare to reduce the manual grind of performance appraisal and workforce and succession planning! 

With the Generative AI for Human Resources (HR) Professionals Specialization on Coursera, you can build job-ready gen AI skills in just 3 weeks that enable you to optimize your HR processes and fuel your productivity straight away.

How can generative AI be used in HR?

Generative AI is literally worklife-changing. You can use it to swiftly automate and enhance tasks such as crafting job descriptions, generating interview questions, and screening resumes. It’s ideal for helping you to personalize candidate communications, schedule interviews, and provide detailed assessments. And it can save you a lot of time creating onboarding materials, internal communications, and employee engagement content. Overall, with this short IBM program, you can quickly learn how to streamline processes and improve your efficiency significantly.

What does this Generative AI for HR Professionals Specialization cover?

Whether you’re an experienced HR specialist, a leader, a people manager, or just starting your HR career, this 3-course program will equip you with the knowledge and skills you need to excel in your HR role using generative AI.

You’ll discover…

  • Gen AI Fundamentals: Learn the capabilities of generative AI and its use cases in the real world and also explore common generative AI models and tools for text, code, image, audio, and video generation. 
  • Prompt Engineering: Apply best practices for creating prompts, explore examples of impactful prompts, and learn about commonly used tools for prompt engineering. 
  • Gen AI Tools & Platforms: Dive straight into the popular generative AI tools like ChatGPT, Google Gemini, and IBM Watsonx Orchestrate and learn how to leverage these platforms to speed up and optimize HR processes.
  • Strategic Optimization: Learn how to use generative AI to support your workforce planning, boost employee engagement, and enhance other strategic HR areas. 
  • Ethical Considerations: Gain valuable insights into the ethical dimensions of using AI in HR, ensuring responsible and fair implementation.

Plus, you’ll get lots of hands-on practice using the tools…

Throughout the program you’ll learn hands-on through interactive online labs that help you master generative AI tools practically so you’re ready to use your new skills in your job straight away. Plus, you’ll dive into a real-world project that simulates an AI-driven day for an HR pro, showing you firsthand how these tools can shake up your daily tasks.

In a nutshell, once you’ve completed this short program, you’ll:

  • Have job-ready skills in gen AI that will help you streamline recruitment, onboarding, performance appraisal, workforce/succession planning and more.   
  • Know how to implement generative AI solutions for different functions in HR.  
  • Understand the ethical considerations, issues, and best practices for using generative AI in HR. 
  • Be able to develop an AI adoption roadmap for HR and build an AI-enabled team.

Enroll today and fuel your HR career with the power of generative AI

This course is your gateway to mastering cutting-edge AI tools in HR quickly. In less than one month, you’ll gain valuable skills that can transform how you work and enhance your career trajectory in HR. Enroll today to stay ahead and elevate your professional growth with generative AI.

 