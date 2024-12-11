Learn from the brightest minds with IBM Video Learning

Business operations

11 December 2024

Author

Angela Tharp

IBM Learning Client Learning Management and Growth Leader

With the launch of the new IBM Video Learning Subscription, you get a perfect blend of excitement and expertise. Get exclusive video content from IBM experts for only 99 USD/year. Dive into cutting-edge content delivered by industry leaders who are both deeply knowledgeable about their subjects and dedicated to helping you advance your career.

Our subscription portfolio gives you access to more than a hundred videos on topics from Artificial Intelligence to Sustainability, to Data Analytics and Business Automation. We even provide recorded sessions from the TechXchange Conference, a premiere technical learning event.

This means that even if you didn’t attend TechXchange, you can still get the content through your subscription. And if you did attend the conference, a video subscription is a great way to catch up on missed sessions or refresh your memory. Meanwhile, more videos are being added continuously on technical subjects at all skill levels.

Take a quick look at this sample of our video content:

  • Building AI-driven applications with Generative AI: Explore the potential of Large Language Models in building AI-driven applications.
  • AI-Powered IBM Sustainability Reference Architecture: Learn about the comprehensive IBM Sustainability Reference Architecture, powered by watsonx.
  • Build secure, responsible, explainable AI with Governance and Security: Discover practical ways to address AI Governance and Risk and Security Management.

So, unlock your potential with this engaging content – and get access whenever it fits your schedule. The IBM Video Learning Subscription is our latest cost-effective way to build IBM technology skills. It is designed to fit seamlessly into our existing learning programs, including subscriptions for individuals and enterprises.

Learn from the best. Subscribe and succeed with an IBM Video Learning Subscription.