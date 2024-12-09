Leading the Way as the Exclusive IBM Global Training Provider Distributor in 2025

Our journey as an IBM GTP began in 2013 when Avnet* was selected by IBM to deliver world-class training programs to a global network of reseller partners and end-users. Since then, we have provided certified IT training to build competency and knowledge across the entire IBM portfolio, from Cognos and DB2 to WebSphere, InfoSphere, QRadar, z/OS, and more. In 2023, we delivered 11,000 days of technical training to roughly 6000 students across 30 countries, with an instructor feedback rate of 97% satisfaction.

Our commitment to quality education is unwavering. As technology rapidly evolves, so do the skills required to succeed in today’s market, and it’s crucial for individuals and organizations to stay up to date. According to the TD SYNNEX Third Annual Direction of Technology report, respondents are placing emphasis on in-demand tech skills, including security (30%), AI, machine learning (ML) and generative AI (GenAI) (27%), networking (21%) and cloud services (21%).

To address this growing need, we strive to ensure that organizations achieve the outcomes necessary to drive business results by offering unparalleled training that spans the full breadth of IBM’s offerings, including analytics, automation, data and Artificial Intelligence (AI), cloud, systems, and security.

*Avnet’s Technology Solutions business was acquired by Tech Data in February 2017