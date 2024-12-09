Leading the Way as the Exclusive IBM Global Training Provider Distributor in 2025

TD SYNNEX is proud to continue its successful 10+ year partnership with IBM as a Global Training Provider (GTP) in 2025, now serving as the only distributor in the market that holds this prestigious designation. With over a decade of experience, our commitment to providing channel partners with the skills and certifications they need to excel is stronger than ever. Together, we deliver world-class training and certifications that drive innovation and help organizations of all sizes meet today’s IT challenges. From IBM Cloud and AI to Security and Data Management, TD SYNNEX is here to guide and support every step of the way.
“IBM Learning and TD SYNNEX have maintained a fruitful collaboration for many years, delivering top-notch training and certification to countless clients and partners worldwide annually”, states Angela Tharp, IBM Learning Global Client Revenue Growth Leader. “Their unwavering dedication to quality education in the rapidly changing tech landscape aligns perfectly with IBM’s commitment to exceptional training.”
Our journey as an IBM GTP began in 2013 when Avnet* was selected by IBM to deliver world-class training programs to a global network of reseller partners and end-users. Since then, we have provided certified IT training to build competency and knowledge across the entire IBM portfolio, from Cognos and DB2 to WebSphere, InfoSphere, QRadar, z/OS, and more. In 2023, we delivered 11,000 days of technical training to roughly 6000 students across 30 countries, with an instructor feedback rate of 97% satisfaction.
Our commitment to quality education is unwavering. As technology rapidly evolves, so do the skills required to succeed in today’s market, and it’s crucial for individuals and organizations to stay up to date. According to the TD SYNNEX Third Annual Direction of Technology report, respondents are placing emphasis on in-demand tech skills, including security (30%), AI, machine learning (ML) and generative AI (GenAI) (27%), networking (21%) and cloud services (21%).
To address this growing need, we strive to ensure that organizations achieve the outcomes necessary to drive business results by offering unparalleled training that spans the full breadth of IBM’s offerings, including analytics, automation, data and Artificial Intelligence (AI), cloud, systems, and security.
*Avnet’s Technology Solutions business was acquired by Tech Data in February 2017
Partners have access to a wide range of options to meet their IBM training needs. Whether they prefer in-person, hands-on learning or self-paced, digital courses, there’s a solution to fit every style and schedule. With a comprehensive portfolio of IBM courses available globally, partners can access the knowledge and skills they need to succeed, no matter where they are.
We extend our thanks to our partners and IBM for their continued support. As we look forward to the upcoming year and beyond, we remain committed to helping partners gain a competitive edge and drive business growth.
As an IBM Global Training Provider, TD SYNNEX is uniquely positioned to enable partners, allowing them to scale efficiently, deliver greater value, and achieve faster results. Whether participating in the IBM watsonx Gold 100 Program, or looking to enhance technical skills, TD SYNNEX offers the resources, expertise, and training to help you succeed.
Visit TD SYNNEX Academy to explore our offerings and begin your journey with us as your trusted IBM Global Training Provider. Learn more about the watsonx Gold 100 Program and how you can harness massive AI growth opportunities for you and your customers.