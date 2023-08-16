Launch Your Front-End Development Career with the IBM Front-End Developer Professional Certificate

Are you interested in pursuing a career in front-end development but don’t know where to start? Look no further than the IBM Front-End Developer Professional Certificate program. In less than three months, you can gain the in-demand skills and hands-on experience to become job-ready, even if you have no prior experience.

This program covers the most up-to-date practical skills and tools that front-end developers use in their daily roles, including HTML, CSS, JavaScript, and React. You’ll also learn how to apply user interface and user experience (UI/UX) principles and best practices, manage your code with GitHub repositories and branches, and gain technical experience through hands-on labs and projects. Plus, you’ll build a portfolio to showcase your work to potential employers.

By completing the IBM Front-End Developer Professional Certificate, you’ll not only demonstrate your proficiency in portfolio-ready projects, but also earn an employer-recognized certificate from IBM. This certificate can help you qualify for in-demand job titles like Front-End Developer, Website Developer, and Software Engineer.

Throughout the program, you’ll have the opportunity to work on a variety of hands-on projects, including displaying “Hello World” using 11 programming languages, creating a single page portfolio website using HTML, CSS, and JavaScript, and designing compelling user interfaces and experiences (UI/UX) using Figma. You’ll also learn how to create a CI/CD pipeline and deploy updates to the application.

In addition to the technical skills you’ll gain, you’ll also have access to career resources to help you in your job search, including mock interviews and resume support. You’ll even earn an IBM digital badge that you can add to your LinkedIn profile to showcase your expertise.

Don’t let a lack of experience hold you back from pursuing a career in front-end development. Enroll in the IBM Front-End Developer Professional Certificate today and start building your skills and portfolio for a rewarding career in software engineering. For a limited time, one month of learning is free!