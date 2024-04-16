Launch your career in AI Product Management with IBM and Coursera!

Business operations

16 April 2024

Author

Rav Ahuja

Global Program Director, Skills Network and Partnerships

Are you ready to take your career to the next level? Imagine having the skills and knowledge to lead AI-driven products into the future. With the IBM AI Product Manager Professional Certificate on Coursera, you can turn this vision into reality.

In today’s fast-paced world, the demand for skilled AI Product Managers is skyrocketing. This 10-course series is designed specifically for professionals like you who are eager to step into the dynamic field of AI product management. What makes this program stand out is that you don’t need prior experience to dive in—just your enthusiasm and dedication.

What You’ll Learn

  • Product Management Mastery: Gain expertise in key product management skills, tools, and techniques. Learn how to effectively engage and manage stakeholders and clients, a crucial aspect of driving product success.
  • Agile Methodologies: Understand Agile and adaptive methodologies that expedite product solutions to market. Stay ahead by mastering the strategies used by top tech companies.
  • Real-world AI Integration: Explore real-world case studies showcasing successful AI integration into product management systems. Learn from industry leaders who have paved the way in AI innovation.
  • Generative AI Skills: Dive deep into generative AI concepts such as prompt engineering and foundation models. Develop the ability to generate text, images, and code using cutting-edge AI technology.
  • Hands-on Projects: Put your learning into action with hands-on projects. Build a portfolio of projects that demonstrate your expertise in AI product management and generative AI.

Your Path to Success

Throughout the program, you’ll engage in applied learning, where theory meets practice. Here’s a glimpse of what you’ll accomplish:

  • Product Concept Development: Build an initial product concept, vision, and project charter. Learn how to effectively plan and execute product strategies.
  • Agile Implementation: Create a checklist for product development, qualification, launch, delivery, and retirement. Master the sprint planning process and burndown chart creation.
  • Generative AI Projects: Dive into generative AI projects, from text and image generation to code generation. Apply prompt engineering techniques and develop prediction models using AI.
  • Integration Mastery: Combine product management and AI concepts to build innovative products using generative AI. Showcase your skills through a series of hands-on activities and projects.

Why Choose IBM’s Professional Certificate?

  • Career Readiness: Become job-ready in in 6 months if you work 10 hours a week. Equip yourself with the skills and knowledge that top employers are looking for.
  • No Experience Required: Whether you’re new to the tech industry or looking to pivot your career, this program welcomes learners from all backgrounds.
  • Versatile Skills: While focusing on AI product management, you’ll also gain a strong foundation in product management principles applicable across various industries.
  • IBM Certification: Earn a Professional Certificate from IBM, a globally recognized credential that validates your expertise and commitment to excellence.

By completing the IBM AI Product Manager Professional Certificate, you’re not just earning a credential—you’re unlocking a world of opportunities. Whether you aspire to work in healthcare, finance, e-commerce, or cybersecurity, your skills as an AI Product Manager will be in high demand.

Are you ready to shape the future of technology? Enroll in the IBM AI Product Manager Professional Certificate today and embark on a transformative journey towards driving the development of AI products. For a limited time, your first month of learning is free!