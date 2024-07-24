Kickstart Your Data Science Career with the Enhanced Certificate & Interview Preparation

Starting your journey to a successful data science career with the IBM Data Science Professional Certificate ensures you gain data science skills employers value AND a competitive edge in your job search. As you learn, you’ll:

Master Practical Skills: This program teaches you the essential skills data scientists use daily, from Python and SQL to data visualization and machine learning. You’ll be hands-on from day one.

Benefit From Applied Learning: Through hands-on labs in the IBM Cloud, you gain real-world experience, making your learning directly applicable to job situations.

Enjoy a Comprehensive Curriculum: Covering everything from data import and cleaning to analysis, visualization, and machine learning models, you’ll build a portfolio that impresses employers.

Get valuable career guidance and interview training: Develop essential job-seeking materials, master interview techniques, and get insights into the data science job market to stand out as a top candidate.

And the best bit? No programming or tech experience is required to enroll! You can start from scratch and become proficient in data science in as little as five months.