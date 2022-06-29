Kickstart Your Career with the IBM Technical Support Professional Certificate on Coursera

Have you been considering a career in Information Technology (IT), but are unsure if it’s a wise move or you don’t know how to make the switch? There has never been a better time. With over 400,000 job postings spanning almost all industries, an industry average entry-level salary of USD 52,000, and unlimited career growth potential, Technical Support Specialists are in high demand. The IBM Technical Support Professional Certificate published on Coursera.org is an excellent entryway for a variety of IT careers, even with no previous experience or degree.

In this course, designed by experts still active in the field, you’ll have well-rounded exposure to in-demand IT fundamentals such as hardware and software skills, computer networking, cybersecurity, and cloud computing skills, and opportunities to practice troubleshooting and customer service skills through hands-on labs, demos, and interactive exercises that can be completed in as little as three months. Course staff and teaching assistants are available to answer questions and support your success.

Upon completion of the course, you’ll receive a professional certificate from Coursera to showcase your achievement as well as an IBM Digital Badge to help your profile and resume to stand out. You’ll also gain access to career and job placement resources to help you develop a resume, promote your new skills, and help you in your job search. The IBM Technical Support Professional Certificate on Coursera.org has been thoughtfully designed, from start to finish, to provide all learners relevant skills, tools, and confidence to land their first job in the Technical Support industry. Jump start your new career today!