Join the IBM Center for Cloud Training for a Summer of Certification

The IBM Center for Cloud Training (ICCT) is launching a Summer of Certification, and you are invited!
For many of us, summer is the perfect time to try something new. ICCT is doing its part to make earning your IBM Cloud certification easier with updated curricula, shorter learning paths, helpful study jams, and improved exam prep experiences so you can quickly earn your certifications and take the next step up in your career.
Read on for details of all the ways ICCT is here to support you as you earn your cloud certifications.
Happy summer, everyone!
Don’t miss the ICCT Watch Party for Technical Advocate June 13–15. It is definitely worth checking out!
The watch party includes a Q&A with one of ICCT’s Cloud SMEs and covers all aspects of the IBM Cloud Technical Advocate curriculum, which expands on basic cloud concepts to probe deeper into technical aspects of the cloud, including architecture, integration, modernization, security options, governance and regulatory compliance, cloud native and multi-cloud applications, solutioning, and more.
Capitalize on the tremendous potential of the cloud when you earn your IBM Cloud for SAP Specialty certification. SAP is the global standard for enterprise resource planning (ERP) software, and SAP workloads are critical to a successful business.
As part of our Summer of Certification, ICCT will host the IBM Cloud for SAP Specialty Study Jam on June 20–22, with daily online sessions from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM Eastern Time. Join experts and fellow learners as you prepare to take the certification exam.
Earn your specialty certification and help businesses succeed when you learn how to migrate and run SAP in the cloud.
June’s IBM TechXchange webinar will be a lively and informative session, featuring Jason McGee, CTO for IBM Cloud and Jani Byrne Saliga, PhD, CLO for the IBM Center for Cloud Training. Jason discusses how industry leaders make innovation happen in their changing markets and where these transformations will take us next, including emerging trends for businesses and individuals in technical and non-technical job roles.
IBM TechXchange is a monthly webinar that delivers the latest technical talks and up-to-date information straight from IBM experts. If you ever miss an episode, you can catch the replay anytime!
During the Summer of Certification, ICCT is focusing on what really matters to learners: updated curricula with shorter training times! Accelerate your time to certification.
In July, IBM Cloud Professional Developer training will be updated, including a shortened learning curricula, so the 17-course curriculum will only take about 15 hours to complete.
It will also be easier to earn your IBM Cloud Associate Site Reliability Engineer (SRE) certification, when it is updated in July as well. ICCT will shorten the ASRE courses to a maximum of 30 minutes each and will update all content to focus on the key concepts that drive the SRE industry.
And all IBM Cloud Prep app assets for both certifications — quizzes, flashcards, and study guides — will be updated too!
So, join us this summer at ICCT. Take advantage of the opportunities and learning we offer. The Summer of Certification is here.
Visit the IBM Center of Cloud Training.
As the IBM Cloud grows, the IBM Center for Cloud Training flourishes as well
Spring forward – with IBM Cloud certifications from ICCT!
Announcing VMware, SAP, architect certifications and more
Season of change – join me on the journey
Accelerate your career – the next leap in IBM Cloud certification
Announcing new IBM cloud tools and events
Celebrating phenomenal women: Champions of change
Continuous learning — It’s the best way to grow
All 12 ICCT certifications: why—and how—did he do that?
She embraced the Cloud for her clients — and for her career
Certifications are the key to keeping up with ever-changing technology
How one busy IBMer quickly completed four certifications at the ICCT