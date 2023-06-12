Join the IBM Center for Cloud Training for a Summer of Certification

The IBM Center for Cloud Training (ICCT) is launching a Summer of Certification, and you are invited!

For many of us, summer is the perfect time to try something new. ICCT is doing its part to make earning your IBM Cloud certification easier with updated curricula, shorter learning paths, helpful study jams, and improved exam prep experiences so you can quickly earn your certifications and take the next step up in your career.

Read on for details of all the ways ICCT is here to support you as you earn your cloud certifications.

Happy summer, everyone!