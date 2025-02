I’m so excited about next week’s TechXchange event in Las Vegas! This year, we have several innovative and fun new programs to share with you:

IBM Learning Subscriptions: IBM Learning’s 300+ courses are designed for your career goals. Whether you are learning IBM products or looking for professional certificates for various job roles and technologies such as AI, Data Science, Cybersecurity and many more, the IBM Learning Subscription now with IBM Coursera content is the right choice for you. Stop by the IBM Learning booth to learn more about IBM Learning Subscriptions.

Use code TECHEVENT2024 to get 30% off your learning subscriptions during the event https://www.ibm.com/training/subscriptions.