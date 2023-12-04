Invest in yourself with IBM Cloud Training

As we transition to 2024, it’s a great time to reflect and reinvest your energy into the things that are most important to you.
One of the paths to success is investing in yourself, and, more specifically, in continuing your education. Cloud-certified professionals are paving the way forward, and those with hybrid cloud skills are more important than ever, as organizations seek to harness the benefits of the latest technologies.
For example, hybrid cloud is proving critical for organizations seeking to take advantage of everything that generative AI has to offer. But having enough employees with the requisite cloud skills continues to slow down the process.
According to a recent IBM Institute for Business Value study, 68% of hybrid cloud users already have a formal, organization-wide policy or approach for the use of generative AI. Yet, cloud skills concerns loom large, with 58% of global decision makers reporting that cloud skills remain a considerable challenge.
With this challenge/opportunity in mind, the IBM Center for Cloud Training is looking forward to the new year when we will continue to:
Certifications prove to employers, peers, and managers that you have the skills and knowledge to support the rapidly expanding field of cloud computing and its related technologies.
That’s why the IBM Center for Cloud Training has introduced a great new incentive: Certification PLUS.
Certification PLUS credentials are industry-standard stacked certifications that you automatically earn when you complete a paired set of select IBM Cloud certifications.
Certification PLUS is currently available for eight combinations of credentials, pairing IBM Cloud Professional Architect, IBM Cloud Professional Developer, and Professional Site Reliability Engineer with specialties such as DevSecOps, Financial Services, SAP, Satellite, or VMware.
Examples of Credential PLUS pairs include:
Explore all the combinations and start earning yours today!
If you’re interested in earning your IBM Cloud Professional Architect v6 certification, the January 11 TechXchange webinar is dedicated to you.
Plan to join us for the Professional Architect Flash Jam to help you prepare for the v6 certification exam.
Flash Jams are convenient one-hour sessions where we share useful tips and tricks for certification, including:
This is a great time to review the materials in advance of the exam. Join us!
Bookmark the TechXchange webinars main page today. Later this month, sign up for January 11 Cloud Flash Jam webinar.
When you engage with the IBM Cloud community, you set yourself on a path to success — in good company. The community provides a helpful resource as you embark on your own cloud learning journey.
For instance, start with our successful “Study with Me” blog series we created for the ever-popular IBM Cloud Technical Advocate v4 certification.
Take advantage of:
Join the IBM Cloud community and Study with Me to prepare to earn your Cloud Technical Advocate v4 certification.
The IBM Center for Cloud Training is gearing up for another year of award-winning IBM Cloud certification programming.
On our to-do list:
Plus, watch for an AI-related cloud certification among all the new certifications we’re planning to introduce.
Thank you for being part of the IBM Cloud Training community and for making the IBM Center for Cloud Training a part of your learning journey. We hope that 2024 inspires you to create new opportunities in all parts of your life.
See you next year!
Learn more about IBM’s industry award-winning cloud training program.
Choose your learning path and earn your cloud credentials at the IBM Center for Cloud Training.
Meeting you where you are (and where you want to be!): IBM Center for Cloud Training
Gain new cloud certifications and level up your technical skills
Join the journey, earn your IBM Cloud Technical Certification for free this September
IBM Center for Cloud Training: Faster Path to Certification Plus Savings on Exams
Join the IBM Center for Cloud Training for a Summer of Certification
As the IBM Cloud grows, the IBM Center for Cloud Training flourishes as well
Spring forward – with IBM Cloud certifications from ICCT!
New! Cloud certification: group study, peer support, and grit
Celebrating phenomenal women: Champions of change
Continuous learning — It’s the best way to grow
All ICCT certifications: why—and how—did he do that?