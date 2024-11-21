Invest in your AI Career with three new IBM Professional Certificates on Coursera

It means that AI is not just a future skill—it’s the skill of today. Companies are actively seeking talent with expertise in AI, machine learning, and generative AI technologies to drive their innovations. Investing in an AI career is more than just a smart decision; it’s a future-proof move. With advancements in AI accelerating, those with the right skills will be at the forefront of this revolution, shaping the technologies of tomorrow.
IBM has recently introduced three cutting-edge Professional Certificates to equip technical professionals with the skills employers seek in AI and machine learning. Whether you’re a beginner or looking to advance your expertise, there’s a program tailored just for you. The best part is, for a limited time, all three programs offer one month of learning free!
These three exciting new programs are:
Here’s a quick overview to help you choose the right path:
Designed for: Beginners with no prior AI, Python, or ML experience.
Generative AI is transforming industries, and this program is tailored to help aspiring professionals build job-ready Gen AI skills in just 6 months—no prerequisites required!
Key Highlights:
This program is perfect for those who want to break into the AI field and harness the power of generative AI to innovate and create.
Designed for: Learners with working knowledge of Python and machine learning.
Deep Learning is at the heart of the generative AI revolution, and this program empowers you to develop job-ready skills in just 3 months.
Key Highlights:
If you’re ready to deepen your understanding of machine learning frameworks and build a strong Deep Learning portfolio, this is the ideal next step in your career.
Designed for: Learners with Python knowledge who want to broaden their expertise. Ideal for data scientists and software developers who want to develop skills to build and leverage AI models.
In under 6 months, you’ll gain practical AI engineering skills that are in high demand across industries.
Key Highlights:
This program combines Machine Land Deep Learning fundamentals with advanced generative AI, making it a must for data scientists, ML engineers, and software professionals.
Whether you’re starting fresh in AI or expanding your expertise, these three IBM Professional Certificates offer the tools to thrive in an AI-driven world:
Enroll today and transform your career with IBM and Coursera. For a limited time, your first month of learning is free!