Invest in your AI Career with three new IBM Professional Certificates on Coursera

Artificial Intelligence

21 November 2024

Author

Rav Ahuja

Global Program Director, Skills Network and Partnerships

Artificial Intelligence is no longer just a buzzword—it’s a transformative force shaping industries worldwide. From healthcare to finance, retail to entertainment, AI is driving innovation and revolutionizing how businesses operate. The numbers speak for themselves:
 
  • AI Market Growth: The global AI market is projected to grow at a staggering 37.3% CAGR by 2030 (Forbes).
  • Generative AI Explosion: Generative AI alone is expected to see a 46% CAGR by 2030 (Statista), reflecting its rapid adoption and demand.
  • Deep Learning Boom: The deep learning market is set to grow 23% annually to 2030 (Grand View Research).

What does this mean for you?

It means that AI is not just a future skill—it’s the skill of today. Companies are actively seeking talent with expertise in AI, machine learning, and generative AI technologies to drive their innovations. Investing in an AI career is more than just a smart decision; it’s a future-proof move. With advancements in AI accelerating, those with the right skills will be at the forefront of this revolution, shaping the technologies of tomorrow.

Unlock Your AI Potential with IBM Professional Certificates on Coursera

IBM has recently introduced three cutting-edge Professional Certificates to equip technical professionals with the skills employers seek in AI and machine learning. Whether you’re a beginner or looking to advance your expertise, there’s a program tailored just for you. The best part is, for a limited time, all three programs offer one month of learning free!

These three exciting new programs are:

Here’s a quick overview to help you choose the right path:

IBM Generative AI Engineering Professional Certificate

Designed for: Beginners with no prior AI, Python, or ML experience.

Generative AI is transforming industries, and this program is tailored to help aspiring professionals build job-ready Gen AI skills in just 6 months—no prerequisites required!

Key Highlights:

  • Learn to build and deploy generative AI applications and agents.
  • Master prompt engineering, LLMs like GPT, and NLP frameworks like LangChain and RAG.
  • Gain hands-on experience with tools like Hugging Face Transformers, Flask, and PyTorch.
  • Complete a capstone project where you’ll create your own generative AI application.

This program is perfect for those who want to break into the AI field and harness the power of generative AI to innovate and create.

IBM Deep Learning with PyTorch, Keras, and TensorFlow Professional Certificate

Designed for: Learners with working knowledge of Python and machine learning.

Deep Learning is at the heart of the generative AI revolution, and this program empowers you to develop job-ready skills in just 3 months.

Key Highlights:

  • Build, train, and deploy neural networks and advanced CNNs.
  • Learn to use PyTorch, Keras, and TensorFlow for deep learning applications.
  • Master supervised, unsupervised, and reinforcement learning concepts.
  • Work on real-world projects like developing image classifiers and creating custom AI models.

If you’re ready to deepen your understanding of machine learning frameworks and build a strong Deep Learning portfolio, this is the ideal next step in your career.

IBM AI Engineering Professional Certificate

Designed for: Learners with Python knowledge who want to broaden their expertise. Ideal for data scientists and software developers who want to develop skills to build and leverage AI models.

In under 6 months, you’ll gain practical AI engineering skills that are in high demand across industries.

Key Highlights:

  • Dive into AI and machine learning algorithms like classification, regression, and clustering.
  • Build convolutional and recurrent neural networks for image, text, and video processing.
  • Develop Deep Learning models using PyTorch, Keras, and TensorFlow.
  • Implement generative AI powered solutions by leveraging LLMs, RAG and Langchain.

This program combines Machine Land Deep Learning fundamentals with advanced generative AI, making it a must for data scientists, ML engineers, and software professionals.

Take the Next Step

Whether you’re starting fresh in AI or expanding your expertise, these three IBM Professional Certificates offer the tools to thrive in an AI-driven world:

Enroll today and transform your career with IBM and Coursera. For a limited time, your first month of learning is free!