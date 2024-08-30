Introducing a New Milestone for PowerVC: IBM PowerVC v2.2 Administrator Specialty

The cloud computing landscape is undergoing unprecedented transformation, driving enterprises and professionals alike towards innovative technologies that promise agility, scalability, and efficiency. Amidst this digital revolution, PowerVC provides the foundation for Power Systems scalable cloud management, including integration to higher-level cloud orchestrators based on OpenStack technology. Today, we are pleased to announce a new phase in IBM PowerVC career development – the launch of the new IBM PowerVC v2.2 Administrator Specialty credential.
This specialty is designed for professionals seeking to leverage IBM PowerVC to improve administrator productivity and simplify the cloud management of VMs on Power Systems servers.
Obtaining the IBM PowerVC V2.2 Administrator Specialty credential demonstrates knowledge and experience in planning, installing, configuring, and managing virtualization on POWER, and a good understanding of various VM deployment methods.
This credential is not just a testament to your expertise but a door-opener to vast opportunities. Whether you aim to advance in your career, take on more challenging projects, or enhance your professional value, this credential serves as a key differentiator in the competitive IT job market.
There has never been a better time to specialize and stand out in your field.
Visit the official IBM website at the URL below to learn more about the credential and related curriculum, and you can start your journey today. Embrace the future with IBM and let us help you achieve your professional aspirations in this exciting technological landscape.