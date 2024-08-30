Introducing a New Milestone for PowerVC: IBM PowerVC v2.2 Administrator Specialty

This specialty is designed for professionals seeking to leverage IBM PowerVC to improve administrator productivity and simplify the cloud management of VMs on Power Systems servers.

Obtaining the IBM PowerVC V2.2 Administrator Specialty credential demonstrates knowledge and experience in planning, installing, configuring, and managing virtualization on POWER, and a good understanding of various VM deployment methods.

This credential is not just a testament to your expertise but a door-opener to vast opportunities. Whether you aim to advance in your career, take on more challenging projects, or enhance your professional value, this credential serves as a key differentiator in the competitive IT job market.