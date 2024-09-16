Introducing a New Credential Release: IBM AIX v7.3 Administrator Specialty

This specialty is designed for professionals seeking to utilize the capabilities of AIX to build and deploy a flexible, resilient, and secure operating environment.

Obtaining the IBM AIX v7.3 Administrator Specialty credential demonstrates knowledge and experience in setup, operation, troubleshooting and tuning of AIX v7.3, including storage management and security.

This credential is not just a testament to your expertise but a door-opener to opportunities. Whether you aim to advance in your career, take on more challenging projects, or enhance your professional value, this credential serves as a key differentiator in the competitive IT job market.