Infrastructure Learning Portfolio Manager Introduction

IBM has made strategic investments in education with the creation of IBM Learning, where we have consolidated all learning under one roof. Learning Portfolio Manager is a new role designed to promote education and client training within individual brands.
My name is James Collier, and I am the new Infrastructure Learning Portfolio Manager, which includes IBM Cloud, IBM Power, IBM Storage, and IBM Z & LinuxOne. My mission is to ensure that we have compelling educational and credentialing opportunities for our clients and anyone else who wants to learn about IBMs Infrastructure products and solutions.
Join us October 21-24 at the Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas for IBM TechXchange 2024, the must-attend event for technologists using IBM products and solutions. During the event, you can join live events designed for deep technical learning, sharing, and networking.
At the conference you can take up to 3 IBM certification exams for free if you keep passing, otherwise just the ones you pass are free and then it’s 50% off additional exams. Here are some featured Infrastructure exams you will be able to take at IBM TechXchange:
Your engagement and feedback provide insight into what we can do better and what you would like to see from us.
Thank you for your time, interest, and support!