Infrastructure Learning Portfolio Manager Introduction

IBM has made strategic investments in education with the creation of IBM Learning, where we have consolidated all learning under one roof. Learning Portfolio Manager is a new role designed to promote education and client training within individual brands.

My name is James Collier, and I am the new Infrastructure Learning Portfolio Manager, which includes IBM Cloud, IBM Power, IBM Storage, and IBM Z & LinuxOne. My mission is to ensure that we have compelling educational and credentialing opportunities for our clients and anyone else who wants to learn about IBMs Infrastructure products and solutions.

The latest courses, credentials, news, and learning opportunities can be found here: