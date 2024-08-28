IBM Wins Brandon Hall Gold Award for IBM Learning

IBM, a leader in innovative technology training and certification programs, has won another Brandon Hall Group Gold Excellence Award in the Learning and Development category. IBM was honored for excellence in the Best Use of Performance Support for IBM cloud training.

“I’m proud of our team for developing such innovative learner support,” notes Angela Tharp, IBM Learning Global Client Revenue Growth Leader. “IBM has decades of experience producing effective and successful training and certification programs.”

IBM’s award-winning entry demonstrated how its certification programs bring together the best of on-site and remote, synchronous and asynchronous learning, blending elements that help learners boost their careers as they make their organizations more competitive in today’s — and tomorrow’s — tech environment.

“Our award recipients demonstrate an unwavering commitment to excellence in human capital management,” said Brandon Hall Group Chief Executive Officer Mike Cooke. “This year, we’ve witnessed some of the most groundbreaking applications of HCM strategies in our organization’s history. Many of these innovations leverage cutting-edge technologies and foster unprecedented levels of cross-functional collaboration, resulting in remarkable improvements in operational efficiency and employee engagement.”

Click here to learn more about earning award-winning IBM learning and certification.