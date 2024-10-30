IBM TechXchange inspired thousands of learners

TechXchange 2024 was a resounding success, drawing 5,000+ attendees. At the IBM Learning booth, we engaged with numerous participants, opening many avenues to further explore the impact of learning through the IBM Learning Subscription.
Here are highlights of the experience:
More than 6,000 people—both at the conference and online–participated in the IBM Learn ‘n Score game, where they could earn points in this fun and motivating awards program. And there’s still time for you to join! You can sign up now to play at: https://www.ibm.com/training/learn-n-score.
Participants in this program explored the conference and won hourly and daily prizes. Congratulations to everyone who played and learned in the process.
If you missed a session or couldn’t attend TechXchange, you can replay many popular sessions with an IBM Video Learning Subscription. Starting in December, subscribers will gain access to featured conference sessions and TechXchange webinars from 2024. Subscriptions and other exclusive content will be available at IBM Learning.
Whether you are learning to use IBM products or looking for professional certificates in areas such as AI, Data Science, and Cybersecurity, the IBM Individual Learning Subscription now with IBM Coursera content is designed for you. Use code TECHEVENT2024 to get 30% off your subscription at https://www.ibm.com/training/subscriptions.
Hundreds of attendees walked away from TechXchange with an IBM TechXchange Learning badge, and many earned an additional IBM product certification at our onsite testing center. IBM Maximo Manage v9.0 Functional Deployment was the most popular certification at the conference.
Keep expanding your skills and knowledge with an IBM Learning Subscription. Join us and continue your learning journey today!