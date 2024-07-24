IBM QRadar SIEM Foundations

IBM Security QRadar enables deep visibility into network, endpoint, user, and application activity. It provides collection, normalization, correlation, and secure storage of events, flows, assets, and vulnerabilities. Suspected attacks and policy breaches are highlighted as offenses. In this course, you learn about the solution architecture, how to navigate the user interface, and how to investigate offenses. You search and analyze the information from which QRadar concluded a suspicious activity. Hands-on exercises reinforce the skills learned. The labs for this course were built on the IBM QRadar SIEM 7.5 platform.
The Instructor-led version of this course (BQ105G) has a duration of 3 days and includes extensive lab exercises. This course replaces course BQ104G.
The Self-paced version of this course (BQ105XG) has a duration of 24 hours. Access is allowed for 12 months with 31 days of lab access. This course replaces BQ104XG.