IBM QRadar SIEM Foundations

24 July 2024

Brian White

Advisory , Learning Content Development, Security

Course update: IBM QRadar SIEM Foundations

IBM Security QRadar enables deep visibility into network, endpoint, user, and application activity. It provides collection, normalization, correlation, and secure storage of events, flows, assets, and vulnerabilities. Suspected attacks and policy breaches are highlighted as offenses. In this course, you learn about the solution architecture, how to navigate the user interface, and how to investigate offenses. You search and analyze the information from which QRadar concluded a suspicious activity. Hands-on exercises reinforce the skills learned. The labs for this course were built on the IBM QRadar SIEM 7.5 platform.

What you learn:

  • Describe how QRadar collects data to detect suspicious activities
  • Describe the QRadar architecture and data flows
  • Navigate the user interface
  • Define log sources, protocols, and event details
  • Discover how QRadar collects and analyzes network flow information
  • Describe the QRadar Custom Rule Engine
  • Utilize the Use Case Manager app
  • Discover and manage asset information
  • Learn about a variety of QRadar apps, content extensions, and the App Framework
  • Analyze offenses by using the QRadar UI and the Analyst Workflow app
  • Search, filter, group, and analyze security data
  • Use AQL for advanced searches
  • Use QRadar to create customized reports
  • Explore aggregated data management
  • Define sophisticated reporting using Pulse Dashboards
  • Discover QRadar administrative tasks

Skills you gain:

  • Threat investigation
  • QRadar data searching

The Instructor-led version of this course (BQ105G) has a duration of 3 days and includes extensive lab exercises. This course replaces course BQ104G.

The Self-paced version of this course (BQ105XG) has a duration of 24 hours. Access is allowed for 12 months with 31 days of lab access. This course replaces BQ104XG.