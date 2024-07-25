IBM QRadar SIEM Advanced Topics

QRadar SIEM provides deep visibility into network, user, and application activity. It provides collection, normalization, correlation, and secure storage of events, flows, assets, and vulnerabilities. Suspected attacks and policy breaches are highlighted as offenses.
This 2-day instructor-led course walks you through various advanced topics about QRadar such as custom log sources, reference data collections and custom rules, X-Force data and the Threat Intelligence app, UBA and QRadar Advisor, tuning and custom action scripts. The course also discusses integration with IBM SOAR. Hands-on exercises reinforce the skills learned.
The lab environment for this course uses the IBM QRadar SIEM 7.5 platform.
The Instructor-led version of this course (BQ205G) has a duration of 16 hours and includes extensive lab exercises. This course replaces course BQ204G.
The Self-paced version of this course (BQ205XG) has a duration of 16 hours. Access is allowed for 12 months with 31 days of lab access. This course replaces BQ204XG.