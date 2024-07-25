IBM QRadar SIEM Advanced Topics

QRadar SIEM provides deep visibility into network, user, and application activity. It provides collection, normalization, correlation, and secure storage of events, flows, assets, and vulnerabilities. Suspected attacks and policy breaches are highlighted as offenses.

This 2-day instructor-led course walks you through various advanced topics about QRadar such as custom log sources, reference data collections and custom rules, X-Force data and the Threat Intelligence app, UBA and QRadar Advisor, tuning and custom action scripts. The course also discusses integration with IBM SOAR. Hands-on exercises reinforce the skills learned.