IBM QRadar SIEM Advanced Topics

Security

25 July 2024

Brian White

QRadar SIEM provides deep visibility into network, user, and application activity. It provides collection, normalization, correlation, and secure storage of events, flows, assets, and vulnerabilities. Suspected attacks and policy breaches are highlighted as offenses.

This 2-day instructor-led course walks you through various advanced topics about QRadar such as custom log sources, reference data collections and custom rules, X-Force data and the Threat Intelligence app, UBA and QRadar Advisor, tuning and custom action scripts. The course also discusses integration with IBM SOAR. Hands-on exercises reinforce the skills learned.

What you learn

  • Create custom log sources
  • Work with reference data collections and custom rules
  • Use X-Force data and Threat Intelligence app
  • Use the Use Case Manager app
  • Use User Behavior Analytics (UBA) and QRadar Advisor
  • Discover and perform tuning
  • Explore custom action scripts
  • Integrate QRadar with IBM SOAR

Skills you gain

  • Threat investigation
  • QRadar data searching
  • QRadar X-Force integration
  • QRadar incident response

The lab environment for this course uses the IBM QRadar SIEM 7.5 platform.

The Instructor-led version of this course (BQ205G) has a duration of 16 hours and includes extensive lab exercises. This course replaces course BQ204G.

The Self-paced version of this course (BQ205XG) has a duration of 16 hours. Access is allowed for 12 months with 31 days of lab access. This course replaces BQ204XG.