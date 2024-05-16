IBM Professional Certificates: IBM Skills Benchmarks for Mainframe Security Administrators

IBM has released 2 new IBM Professional Certificates to benchmark the skills required by early tenure mainframe security professionals. IBM has collaborated with Interskill Learning to provide the two comprehensive learning paths of online mainframe security courses, videos, assessments, and exams that teach the foundation level and intermediate level skills required by this key mainframe job role.

Earning each IBM Professional Certificate requires completion of an extensive 50+ hour learning path and passing rigorous mid-term and final exams! The additional 5 ‘stacked’ IBM Skills Badges earned throughout the learning path, provide motivation that drives training progress and improves overall training outcomes.