Announcing the new IBM Learning Subscription

The team at IBM Learning is pleased to announce the launch of the refined IBM Learning Subscription. The new subscription offerings represent a significant advancement in the commitment of IBM Learning to empowering professionals with comprehensive IBM technology knowledge. This new iteration incorporates valuable insights from clients and introduces pivotal changes to elevate your learning experience.

Certification inclusion: The first enhancement involves the integration of certification vouchers, customized to your primary product focus. This feature allows you not only to access the extensive IBM e-learning resources but also to validate your proficiency with official certifications upon successful course completion.